Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Nov. 10–15

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Cambridge Auto Sales, 9810 Courthouse Road, between Nov. 10, 2 p.m., and Nov. 11, 2 p.m., someone stole both license plates from the victims’ automobile while it was parked on the outside lot of the dealership. CFS 20-101803
- Gabe’s, 3501 Plank Road, on Nov. 10, between 7:15 and 7:31 p.m., a male concealed $242.94 worth of men’s clothing in a pillow case he brought and exited the store without paying. He is Black and tall, wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and black and white shoes. CFS 20-101683
- 11000 block Lewis Thorburn Road, on Nov. 11, between 12:45 and 1:08 p.m., the victim received a call from a credit card company that reported the card was used to charge $150. The victim has the credit card. CFS 20-101744
- Super Value Inn, 5321 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Nov. 12, noon, and Nov. 14, 7:30 a.m., someone entered the victim’s locked Chevrolet Cruze and stole a black bi-fold wallet containing $20, a government ID and four credit cards. CFS 20-102678
- Unit block Noel Drive, on Nov. 12, between 3 and 5:30 p.m., someone kicked the door leading from the residence to the garage. CFS 20-102144
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Nov. 12, between 4:04 and 4:29 p.m., a male took a gaming headset, a Sony speaker, an Altec Lancing speaker and a VTech baby monitor then exited the store through a fire exit and boarded a white four-door Honda Civic parked near the fire exit door. The trunk lid of the car was held down with bungee cords. The suspect is white with short brown hair and facial hair; he wore blue jeans and a bright yellow hoody with “Bradshaw Construction Corporation” on the back. The merchandise is valued at $352. CFS 20-102121
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint, on Nov. 12, between 4:30 and 5:21 p.m., someone stole two debit cards and an EBT card from the victim’s purse while the victim was at the store. Two attempts to use the cards and were declined . CFS 20-102152
- 10400 block Edinburgh Drive, between Nov. 12, 8 p.m., and Nov. 13, 3:30 a.m., someone stole a tan wallet from the victim’s 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe while the vehicle was parked in front of the residence. The wallet contained $16, a checkbook, driver’s license and a USAA debit and credit card. The credit card was used several times. CFS 20-102329
- Courtland Elementary School, 6601 Smith Station Road, on Nov. 12, between 9:33 and 9:35 p.m., someone drove a vehicle on the soccer field and damaged the grass. Portions of the field were uprooted. CFS 20-102197
- 10500 block Edinburgh Drive, on Nov. 13, between 3:30 and 8 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a black MZ Wallace bag containing school keys and a school ID badge. Value of the stolen property is $300. CFS 20-102467
- 6100 block Coventry Court, on Nov. 13, between 4 and 4:10 a.m., someone entered the vehicle and moved items in the center console. Nothing was taken. CFS 20-103009
- 11000 block Catharpin Road, on Nov. 13, between 10:18 and 11:44 a.m., the victim reported that in October a Valero charge card was compromised. He notified the card company, and a new card was issued. The victim reported that the new card has been used again at a Valero station in Spotsylvania. CFS 20-102330
- 7-11 Stores, 10740 Tidewater Trail, on Nov. 14, between 10:23 and 10:25 p.m., a Black male took an NFL Steelers gaiter scarf, placed it in a pocket and hid the wrapper. He went to the counter, paid for a cigar and left the store. He is 6’1”, 225 pounds and wore a yellow sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and blue hat. The gaiter is valued at $12.99. CFS 20-102983
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Nov. 15, between 12:18 and 12:19 p.m., a white male put 22 candles in a backpack and walked out without paying. An employee saw the male concealing the candles and told him that he was stealing. The suspect replied that he knew and exited the store. He boarded a white Dodge Dakota with the word “Dodge” in red lettering on the tailgate, an extended cab and towing ball. The candles are valued at $327.72. CFS 20-102926
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!