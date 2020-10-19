Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Oct. 5–13

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 4240 Plank Road, on Oct. 5, between 5 and 9 a.m., someone broke the two right side windows of the victim’s 2003 Hummer four-door. Cost to replace them is $300. CFS 20-89392
- 10500 block White Street Court, on Oct. 5, between 7 a.m. and noon, someone entered the victims’ room and stole a credit card and $105. Both items were in the victim’s wallet in the locked, rented room. The Direct Express Credit card was used on Oct. 5 to charge $100 and $99.99 on Oct. 6. CFS 20-89749
- AMF Bowl, 12100 Kilarney Drive, on Oct. 5, between 9:15 and 10 p.m., someone stole the victims’ key ring containing three keys from a table while the victim was bowling. The keys are valued at $5. CFS 20-89792
- 5800 block Falls Grove Drive, between Oct. 5, 8:45 p.m., and Oct. 6, noon, the victim reported that someone withdrew money from the Family Services of New Jersey debit card. The purchases were made in New Jersey and New York and totaled $165.61. CFS 20-89995
- 10200 block Egret Court, between Oct. 5, 6:51 p.m., and Oct. 7, at 1:20 p.m., the victim was scammed out of $850 while attempting to purchase a puppy. The puppy was to be delivered on Oct. 7, and the victim was told that the dog was in Ohio, and the caller wanted $1,200 for dog insurance. CFS 20-90039
- 200 block Sagun Drive, between Oct. 6, 10:30 p.m., and Oct. 7, 10 a.m., someone entered the unlocked Kia and stole the wallet from the side door pocket. In the wallet was a military ID card and credit cards. CFS 20-90058
- 5600 block Cambridge Drive, between Oct. 6, 8 p.m., and Oct. 8, 1:34 p.m., someone entered the victims’ unlocked Mitsubishi Eclipse and took a pair of copper color Serengeti sunglasses and five $20 bills. CFS 20-90439
- Superior Wholesalers, 4603 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Oct. 7, between 1:30 and 1:50 a.m., the owner viewed a suspect enter a blue and gray 2004 Ford four-door F250 truck and drive it away. It is valued at $8000. CFS 20-89953
- 6900 block Runnmede Trail, on Oct. 7 between 7:39 and 8:02 p.m., someone slashed the left rear tire of the victim’s 2007 Range Rover. The vehicle was parked on the street and in front of the residence. The tire is valued at $150. CFS 20-90177
- 2100 block Minnear St., between Oct. 7, 8 p.m., and Oct. 8, 6:49 p.m., unknown person(s) stole a Stihl FS 91 string weed eater valued at $430, an Echo string grass trimmer valued at $230, a Stihl BR 700 backpack leaf blower valued at $600, and a Stihl KM III weed cutter valued at $900 from the victims’ lawn trailer parked in front of the residence. CFS 20-90505
- 9400 block Deep Creek Lane, on Oct. 9 between 1:04 and 1:51 a.m., someone stole the victims’ mailbox valued at $50. A witness saw a male in the yard who appeared to be fighting with someone. The male boarded a black Jeep and left. CFS 20-90595
- Unit block Berkshire Lane, on Oct. 10, between 10:44 a.m. and 4 p.m., the victim received a call from a male stating he was a detective with the Social Security Administration and federal warrants would be issued. The victim was instructed to purchase eight $500 gift cards, and the victim complied. CFS 20-91102
- 10200 block Colechester St., on Oct. 11, between 1 a.m., and 12:14 p.m., someone stole a package from the front porch. The merchandise is valued at $100. CFS 20-91300
- BJ’s Wholesale Club, 3985 Plank Road, on Oct. 11, between 1:30 and 3:18 p.m., someone stole the victims’ wallet while shopping. The suspects used the victims’ Navy Federal Credit Union debit card at Macy’s and charged $695 on a PNC card. A purchase at Target was made by the suspects, and they left in a black or blue pickup truck. Two Black males were seen together making purchases with the cards. Other purchases were made in the amounts of $824 and $846.08. CFS 20-91357
- 700 block Barkley Drive, between Oct. 11, 9 p.m., and Oct. 12, 8 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2009 Honda Civic and stole a black Taurus handgun model 92C semi-automatic valued at $500. CFS 20-91533
- 9825 Hospital Drive, on Oct. 12, between 11:22 and 11:30 a.m., two Black females went to different aisles, took merchandise and concealed it in their large purses. One wore a black hoodie and black leggings. The other wore a white shirt with black circle designs and black pants. Value of the merchandise is valued at $60. They left in a silver color Cadillac. CFS 20-91554
- Lee’s Hill Chiropractic, 5444 Southpoint Plaza Way, between Oct. 12, 9:30 p.m., and Oct. 13, 1 a.m., someone threw rocks through three widows and a door glass, breaking them. Each glass is valued at $300. CFS 20-91700
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
