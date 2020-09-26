Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Sept. 17–21

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 4400 block Hotchkiss St., between Sept. 17, 4:56 p.m., and Sept. 19, 6:21 p.m., someone attempted to remove the license plates from the victims’ vehicle. The suspect then removed the validation sticker. CFS 20-84748
- 7000 block Towles Mill Road, between Sept. 18, 12:01 a.m., and Sept. 19, 3 a.m., the victim went to a family vehicle to view a recorder, and while checking the video saw three males; one had an “Afro.” Nothing was clear enough to identify the other suspects. CFS 20-84287
- 7000 block Towels Mill Road, between Sept. 18, 12:01 a.m., and Sept. 19, 3 a.m., the victim decided to check the dash camera in the vehicle. The tenant saw three male images. One male is described as having an “Afro”; they attempted to enter the victims’ two vehicles, but they were locked. The video is being reviewed. CFS 20-84247
- Unit block Stable Way, between Sept. 18, 5 p.m., and Sept. 19, 1:45 p.m., someone attempted to remove the rear windshield of the victim’s 2016 Honda Civic, and while using a special tool, the suspect broke the glass. It is valued at $200. CFS 20-84354
- 7200 block Towles Mill Road, between Sept. 18, 7 p.m. and Sept. 19, 7:10 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2017 Jeep Cherokee and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P valued at $500, two loaded magazines and a Garmin GPS. CFS 20-84266
- 7000 block Towles Mill Road, between Sept. 18, 7 p.m., and Sept. 19, 7 a.m., someone entered the victims’ unlocked 2013 Ford Explorer and took $15 and a brown Gucci satchel. The wallet and keys were later found shattered in the driveway. CFS 20-84267
- 7200 block Towles Mill Road, between Sept. 18, 10 p.m., and Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2014 Cadillac ATS and stole a Glucose meter and test strips. The value for both items is $200. CFS 20-84352
- 7000 block Towles Mill Road, between Sept. 18, 8:30 p.m., and Sept. 19, 6:45 a.m., someone entered the victims’ 2007 Toyota Camry and stole a $5 Scratch Off Lottery ticket, and nothing else was taken. CFS 20-84278
- Salem Fields Community Church, 11120 Gordon Road, between Sept. 18, 8:45 p.m., and Sept. 19, 7:25 a.m., someone threw a masonry brick at an entry door glass panel causing it to shatter. Cost to replace the lass is estimated at $1,000. CFS 20-84277
- Chancellor Vet Clinic, 11101 Gordon Road, between Sept. 19, 5 p.m. and Sept. 21, 8 a.m. someone removed the two license plates from the victim’s 2001 GMC. The victim could not find a place to park and parked in the clinic’s lot. CFS 20-84929
- 7000 block Towles Mill Road, between Sept. 19, 7 p.m., and Sept. 20,5:13 a.m., someone entered the victims’ unlocked 2007 Dodge truck and took a 9mm Glock G43 handgun and a black holster. The weapon is valued at $400, and the holster is valued at $60 CFS 20-84571
- 10800 block Heatherwood Drive, between Sept. 19, 8 p.m., and Sept. 20, 10:36 a.m., someone threw eggs at the victims’ red 2011 Ford four-door. The eggs struck the hood and the back glass area and were quickly cleaned. CFS 20-84634
- 10800 block Heatherwood Drive, between Sept. 19, 11 p.m., and Sept. 20, 8:15 a.m., someone threw eggs at the victims 2010 Nissan automobile. CFS 20-84619
- 7100 block Massaponax Church Road, on Sept. 20, between 2:15 a.m. and 2:24 p.m., someone spray painted the tailgate of the victims’ silver 2000 Toyota Tacoma with red paint. CFS 20-84665
- 11000 block Polaris Court, on Sept. 21, between 3:34 and 4:51 p.m., the victim was at the park and placed a black iPhone 7 on the grass. The victim forgot it and returned for it, and it was not there. A citizen informed that two juveniles walking nearby, saw them pick up something and run away. Its value is $400. CFS 20-85022
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on Sept. 21, between 7:40 and 7:50 p.m., the employee saw a male conceal on his person five spoons and a bottle of fabric cleaner valued at $7.90. The male left in a white Pontiac Grand AM. CFS 20-85069
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!