Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Sept. 23–28

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Exxon, 5123 Mudd Tavern Road, on Sept. 23, between 12:18 and 12:26 a.m., a male picked some candy, went to the register and then pulled a black handgun on the cashier. The cashier put the money in a bag, and the suspect left. He is described as a Black male wearing a mask, gray beanie, black jacket with a symbol on the left side and khaki pants. CFS 20-85491
- AT&T Phone Store, 5635 Plank Road, on Sept. 23, between 10 a.m., and 2:53 p.m., a male took a black iPhone 11 valued at $700 and a gray iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 from an unsecured display and left the store. The suspect is a Black male, 30 to 40 years, 6’2”, 200 pounds, bald, wearing a black mask, a no-collar long sleeve white shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. CFS20-85641
- 4100 block England Town Road, on Sept. 23, between 4:08 and 6:38 p.m., the victim received a call from a male identified as a DEA chief investigator and said that someone was using the victim’s personal information to launder money and thefts in Texas. He asked the victim to withdraw money and to purchase Target cards and Target gift cards. The victim agreed and converted $8,000 and provided the “agent” with the card numbers. CFS 20-85691
- 12000 block Platoon Drive, on Sept. 24, between 1:20 and 1:54 a.m., a male and female stole an inflatable 4-foot-tall jack-o’-lantern lawn decoration from the front yard of the residence. It is valued at $45. CFS 20-85840
- Unit block Lavelle Drive, on Sept. 24, between 1:55 and 3:45 p.m., someone that has the same name as the victim has been using the victim’s social security number to make purchases. This time the suspect opened a Direct TV account and is in collections. Per the victim this has been ongoing since 1983. CFS 20-86004
- Food Lion, 6320 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Sept. 24, between 2:30 and 2:50 p.m., the victim received a counterfeit $20 in change after making a purchase. The store manager gave the victim another bill and turned the counterfeit to the deputy. CFS 20-87122
- Salem Fields Recreation Center, 11125 Rappahannock Drive, between Sept. 24, 9 a.m., and Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m., unknown persons broke the Plexiglas window of the book box located outside the community center. CFS 20-86296
- 11700 block Gordon Road, between Sept. 24, 9 p.m., and Sept. 25, 9 a.m., someone struck several political signs with some blunt object. The signs were adjusted and posted. Value of the signs is unknown. CFS 20-86304
- 4200 block Mine Road, between Sept. 24, 4 p.m., and Sept. 26, 2:30 p.m., someone stole the victims’ black 5’x10’ Leonard brand utility trailer from the victims’ lot. It is valued at $1,400. CFS 20-86610
- 11400 Roslyn Road, on Sept. 25, between 12:01 and 2 a.m., unknown person(s) tore down and wrinkled several political yard signs from the victim’s yard. Value of the signs is unknown. CFS 20-86306
- The Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, on Sept. 25, between 10:15 a.m. and noon, someone caused some damage to the rock wall, bushes and lights at the road, destroying some of the items. CFS 20-86271
- 10800 block Gordon Road, on Sept. 25, between 10:53 a.m. and 1:14 p.m., unknown person(s) broke all the windows and lights of several old buildings. Damage is estimated at $2,500. CFS 20-86242
- 10400 Kings Cove Court, between Sept. 26, 12:01 a.m., and Sept. 27, 1 a.m., someone stole two children’s bicycles from the driveway of the residence. One is a girl’s 24” gray Mongoose and the other is a 20” black brawler Mongoose bicycle. Each is valued at $100. CFS 20-86946
- 7000 block Towles Mill Road, on Sept. 27 at 12:34 p.m., someone entered the victims’ unlocked 2015 Dodge pickup and stole an all-black 380 Ruger semi-automatic handgun. It is valued at $249. CFS 20-86942
- 2000 block Liberty Loop, between Sept. 27, 11:30 p.m., and Sept. 28, 12:32 a.m., someone threw a rock through a bedroom window while the victim was sleeping. CFS 20-87122
- Weis Stores, 10871 Tidewater Trail, on Sept. 28, between 3:39 and 4:13 p.m., a Black male placed tubs of food and several packs of crab legs in a cart and moved to another aisle where he put the food in a backpack. He was approached by a store employee, and the suspect fled on foot. Value of the food is $160. CFS 20-87345
- 10600 block of Holleybrooke Drive, on Sept. 28, between 7:20 and 9:29 p.m., someone used the victim’s Navy Federal Bank account number three times to charge merchandise totaling $142.33. The third attempt was denied. CFS 20-87429
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
