Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Sept. 28–Oct. 4

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 6400 block S. Roxbury Mill Road, on Sept. 28, between 4:50 and 5:10 a.m., the victim parked a 2018 Ford in the rear lot and left the vehicle unlocked. Taken is a black ASP, a black handcuff case with cuffs valued at $70, a Gander gun case valued at $100 and a black 9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic Gen 4 hand gun was left on the seat of the vehicle. CFS 21-085543
- 9800 block Crimson Oaks Way, between Sept. 28, 8 p.m., and Sept. 29, 2:49 a.m., someone entered an unlocked Honda Accord and took $200, four bank cards and the victim’s Virginia driver’s license. CFS 21-O85805
- 8100 block River Stone Drive, on Sept. 29, between noon and 3:27 p.m., someone stole the victim’s two backpacks from a vehicle and used the victim’s debit card to purchase $961.29 in merchandise at Target and Walmart. CFS 21-086032
- Hal Precision and Gunsmithing, 5320 Plank Road, on Sept. 30, between noon and 1:16 p.m., a 12-gauge Berika shotgun was shipped by FedEx and reported as delivered; it was not received by anyone at the business. CFS 21-068275
- Gabe’s, 3501 Plank Road, on Sept. 30, between 9:10 and 9:30 p.m., while the victim was in the store, someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took two backpacks, each containing a Liberty School Chrome Book, a gym bag containing football gear, clothing, a wallet, a purse and a black jacket. The property is valued at $670. CFS 21-086480
- Unit block Bentley Court, between Oct. 1, 10:15 a.m., and Oct. 2, 9:10p.m., someone stole the victim’s credit card from the unlocked vehicle and made a $209 purchase. The suspect is a Black female, 13 years of age, and she requested assistance in using the credit card. CFS 21-087138
- 8700 block of Shane Lane, between Oct. 1, 6 p.m., and Oct. 2, 1:40 a.m., the victim parked the motorcycle on a visitors parking space. When the victim returned it was gone. It is a white 2008 Suzuki model Hayabusa with an extra wide tire on the rear. CFS 21-086095
- 11900 block Legacy Woods Drive, on Oct. 2, between 5:45 and 9 p.m., someone stole a 26” Schwinn LULU bicycle with pink tires from in front of the garage. It is valued at $400. CFS 21-087162
- Holiday Inn Express, 5422 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Oct. 2, 8 p.m., and Oct. 3, 7 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked white 2020 BMW hatchback and stole an iPad, four pairs of footwear, clothing and a company ID card. CFS 21-087394
- Durango’s Grill, 4256 Plank Road, on Oct. 2, between 10:37 and 10:58 p.m., a tall female with blond hair and wearing a white shirt with a black design paid the bill with a counterfeit $5 and two $10 bills. She was accompanied by a tall Black male and a tall white male. CFS 21-087187
- 4200 block Sorrell Court, on Oct. 3, between 10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., unknown person used the victim’s Navy Federal debit card to make purchases in New York and Georgia totaling $396.17. CFS 21-087381
- 5300 block Yellow Birch Drive, on Oct. 4, between 8 a.m. and 3:55 p.m., someone stole the rear license plate from victim’s vehicle. CFS 21-087659
- Builders First Source, 5213 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Oct. 4, between 10 and 10:30 a.m., someone stole the victim’s white 2002 Nissan four-door Pathfinder. The keys were left in the vehicle. CFS 21-087699
- Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
