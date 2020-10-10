Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Sept. 29–Oct. 5

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 7-11 Stores, 12135 Gordon Road, on Sept. 29, between 6:33 and 7:07 p.m., a female placed a sandwich, a pack of Pringle chips and two packs of cookies in her black shoulder bag and left the store without paying. She boarded a green SUV and left. CFS 20-87773
- 7-11 Stores, 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Sept. 29, between 8:51 and 8:57 p.m., two males walked down several aisles and took an assortment of merchandise, concealed the items in their clothing and left without paying. Both are Black; one is bald, and one is known as “Winky.” The victim was able to video them. Items taken include Armour potted meat, Tabasco, mayonnaise, candy bars, and Rice Krispies Treats. CFS 20-88007
- 11700 block Spruce Court, between Sept. 29, 11:30 p.m., and Sept. 30, 9 a.m., someone stole a Stihl 25” orange and white chain saw from the victims’ unlocked truck. The saw is valued at $899. CFS 20-87894
- Chancellor Road and Old Plank Road, on Sept. 30, between 10 a.m. and 2:08 p.m., someone slashed signs at different sides of the intersection. A witness described the culprit as a white female, heavyset, 30 to 40 years old with blond hair dyed pink. She was wearing pink pants and a white shirt, and she was holding a BLM poster. CFS 20-87928
- Maple Grove Drive and Bragg Road, on Sept. 30, between 10 a.m. and 2:09 p.m., someone stole a 3’ by 6’ “Conservative Women for Trump” sign from the side of the road. It is valued at $100. Suspect is a white female, 30 to 40 years old, heavyset, with blond hair dyed pink, wearing pink pants and a white shirt. CFS 87948
- Starbucks, 5811 Plank Road, on Sept. 30, between 11 and 11:30 a.m., a female stole a Conservative Women for Trump sign on Plank Road near Starbucks. She is white, between 30 and 40 years old, heavyset, with blond hair dyed pink, and she wore a white shirt. The sign is valued at $100. CFS 20-87928
- 3100 block Danbury Circle, on Oct. 1, between 9:40 and 9:45 a.m., someone discharged a firearm and the projectile struck the house causing minor damage. CFS 20-88349
- 10100 block Kensal Way, on Oct. 1, between 1 and 5:45 p.m., someone entered the residence and took $1,100 from a dresser drawer. CFS 20-88379
- Dollar General, 6500 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Oct. 1, between 7:38 and 7:41 p.m., the victim placed a cell phone at the register counter and forgot it. The victim returned, and it was not there. The video shows a white male pick up the phone, pocket it and leave the store. The phone is a Motorola Android valued at $65. CFS 20-88413
- 9300 block Antler Court, between Oct. 1, 8 p.m., and Oct. 2, 7:30 a.m., someone entered three unlocked vehicles. Taken from the gray Dodge was some change. Taken from the white Chevrolet Suburban is some change and two chargers. The red Suzuki was entered, and nothing appeared to be missing. CFS 20-88520
- 9300 block Antler Court, between Oct. 1, 10 p.m., and Oct. 2, 7:30 a.m., someone entered the unlocked burgundy Ford Explorer and stole an iPod and charger, a phone charger and a pink coin purse containing $3 in change. CFS 88553
- Wawa, 10630 Courthouse Road, on Oct. 2, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the victim locked a bicycle on a fence between Wawa and the car wash and went to work. When the victim returned for the bicycle, it was not there. It is a blue Trek Marlin 5 mountain bike and is valued at $1,000. CFS 20-88677
- Sheetz, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on Oct. 2, between 10:17 and 10:23 p.m., a male exited the store with food and drink items valued at $11.07 without paying. He boarded a black Acura with Virginia plates and left. CFS 20-88764
- 7100 block Pineberry Court, on Oct. 3, between 12:32 and 1:08 a.m., someone spray painted the victim’s white 2006 truck and a white 1995 Jeep with black paint and slashed the plastic windows of the Jeep. Damage to the truck is $100 and to the Jeep is $500. CFS 20-88794
- 4500 block Greenfield Drive on Oct. 3, between 1:30 and 8:30 a.m., someone slashed the four tires of the 1999 Honda two-door coupe. Tires are valued at $320. CFS 20-88862
- 13300 block Post Oak Road, on Oct. 3, between 8:02 and 8:05 p.m., someone vandalized the victim’s 1952 Ford automobile. The victim found a few small scratches and a small dent on the tail light. Damage is estimated at $200. CFS 20-89020
- 12000 block Branchwater St., between Oct. 3, 4:18 p.m., and Oct. 4, 4:18 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from the victim’s 2007 GMC Yukon. CFS 20-89228
- 9200 block Granite Springs Road, between Oct. 3, 7 p.m., and Oct. 4, 8 a.m., someone entered the yard and stole a black Foxx go cart valued at $600 and the helmet valued at $35 while it was in the yard. The helmet is red with yellow and black strips and has a face guard. CFS 20-89132
- 5700 block Smith Station Road, on Oct. 4, between 10:50 and 11:45 a.m., someone broke the left rear door window and stole the victim’s purse. The purse is a large brown Kodiak leather bag valued at $200. In the purse was make up and personal papers. CFS 20-89164
- 10700 block Wellington St., on Oct. 5, between 2:30 and 3 a.m., unknown person entered the unlocked vehicle and took $5–$6 dollars in change and two baseball caps with Cowboys’ logo on them. The caps are valued about $25 each. CFS 20-89435
- 5600 block Cambridge Drive, on Oct. 5, between 2:40 and 3:15 a.m., someone entered the victims’ unlocked truck and stole a Sarsilmaz SAR 9mm handgun valued at $299. CFS 20-89340
- 10700 block Wellington St., on Oct. 5, between 3 and 3:06 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle, rummaged through it and stole a $10 garage door remote. CFS 20-89551
- 10700 block Wellington St., on Oct. 5 between 4:59 and 5:29 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a Ruger SP101 .357 caliber Ruger valued at $600. CFS 20-89340
- VDOT commuter lot, 4240 Plank Road, on Oct. 5, between 5 and 9 a.m., someone broke the left door and the right door windows of the victim’s four-door 2003 Hummer. The glass windows are valued at $300. CFS 20-89392
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
