Spotsylvania deputy indicted on felony charge in shooting of Isiah Brown

A Spotsylvania deputy was indicted on a felony charge Thursday in connection with the shooting of county resident Isiah Brown earlier this year.

David Turbyfill was charged by a special grand jury with felony reckless handling of a firearm, special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins said. Reckless handling of a firearm is usually a misdemeanor, but Jenkins said it is a felony in this case largely because of the significant injuries suffered by 32-year-old Brown.

The shooting took place early April 21 near Brown's home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road. Turbyfill had given Brown a ride home earlier that night after Brown's car broke down, and returned to the area after Brown made a 911 call.

The portion of the 911 call released by police shortly after the incident indicated that Turbyfill thought that Brown had a gun when he was actually on a portable phone talking to a dispatcher.

Turbyfill could be heard screaming at Brown to drop the gun and stop walking toward him before firing multiple shots. Brown's attorney, David E. Haynes, said Brown was shot 10 times and that eight bullets were found in his body.