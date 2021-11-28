Spotsylvania investigating second homicide of the weekend

Spotsylvania detectives Sunday night were investigating the county’s second homicide of the weekend.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the latest incident occurred Sunday about 11:26 a.m. in the 11000 block of Taney Drive. Arriving deputies found a dead woman with apparent upper body trauma.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skebo said a suspect was in custody Sunday night, but no further details were immediately available. Skebo said he expects to release considerably more information on Monday.

On Saturday, 25-year-old Joshua B. Yezierski died after being shot multiple times at the Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village apartment complex. The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was immediately identified, but no charges had been filed as of Sunday night.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooter acted in self-defense.

A fire alarm was activated just prior to the shooting in the 4900 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, police said. That was one of what police said was a series of events that led up to the shooting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.