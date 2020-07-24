A Spotsylvania County man who last year became the first person charged as part of a state initiative to test hundreds of previously untested rape kits collected prior to 2014 was ordered Friday to serve a year and a half in prison.
Dyron R. Williams Sr., 26, pleaded guilty to child abuse in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but a year and a half suspended.
Williams was serving time in a state prison for a 2017 drug conviction when DNA testing connected him to a 2012 incident involving a girl who was 14 at the time. Williams was initially charged with carnal knowledge, but Friday pleaded guilty to the child abuse charge. He has finished serving his previous sentence.
According to court records, the girl, who is now an adult, left her home late Aug. 26, 2012, or early the next morning following an argument with her father. She texted Williams and asked him to find her a ride.
She ended up at a home on Skinner Hill Drive with Williams and others. She had a number of alcoholic beverages and remembered starting to make out with Williams unwillingly, court records state.
She said she remembered nothing else until she woke up naked in Williams' bed the next morning. She put her clothes on and ran out of the house.
A Spotsylvania deputy who happened to be in the area saw the girl and took her to Mary Washington Hospital. Her father had already reported her as missing.
Evidence was recovered from the girl, who later told a detective that she did not want to participate in the investigation if she had to testify in court.
Williams last year told police that he hadn't had contact with the victim since 2012 and only remembered her first name. He said they had consensual sex and that she told him she was a 19-year-old community college student, court records state.
