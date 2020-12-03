Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Spotsylvania County man who, according to court records, admitting viewing or downloading about a million images of child pornography over the past 17 years pleaded guilty to two charges this week.

Robert W. Kallmeyer, 47, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on Tuesday to reproducing child pornography with the intent to distribute and possessing child pornography. In exchange for his pleas, several more charges were dropped.

Kallmeyer will face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 17.

Court records show that in September 2019, Virginia State Police investigators identified an Internet Protocol address that was sharing graphic child pornography files. Police eventually traced the address to Kallmeyer's home in Spotsylvania.

Kallmeyer told police he worked on computer software for a federal agency and has an advanced knowledge of computers.

Court records state that Kallmeyer claimed he had been viewing various types of pornography since he was 30, but preferred videos and images of pre-teens between ages 11 and 12. He denied ever having sexual contact with a minor.

A family member told told police that she had caught Kallmeyer viewing child pornography in the past and was very upset about it.

Kallmeyer was arrested in December 2019 and remains in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

