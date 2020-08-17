Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to molesting girl

A man who was caught on videotape in sex acts with a young girl pleaded guilty to four felony charges last week in Spotsylvania, court records show.

Heath Jarislov Brychta, 42, of Fredericksburg, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court Thursday of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He will be sentenced Nov. 9.

According to court records, the mother of the 11-year-old victim went to the Sheriff's Office in December with evidence that showed Brychta watching pornography with the child at her home in Spotsylvania.

The mother handed a deputy a memory card that contained video from a security camera that had been hidden in the room. The incident took place about a year earlier, and the woman said she waited to report it because she didn't want to get Brychta in trouble.

Court records state that police had investigated an anonymous complaint about the child being molested in 2018, but closed the case after interviews with the child, the mother and Brychta turned up insufficient evidence.

This time, police recovered at least two videos showing Brychta molesting the child. Court records describe in graphic detail kissing and touching between Brychta and the child and include incriminating statements Brychta made.