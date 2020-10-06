Spotsylvania woman accused of stabbing her mother to death

A Spotsylvania woman has been accused of stabbing her mother to death Monday evening at their home in the county, authorities said.

Lisa Anne Harmon, 57, also known as Lisa Anne Hughes, is charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly was found dead by her husband about 6 p.m. after he returned to their home in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive. Rumuly had numerous stab wounds from her torso area on up, authorities said.

Harmon, who lives in her parents' home, was in the house when her father and a large contingent of police and emergency workers arrived. She was quickly identified as a suspect based on evidence found at the scene, Scott said.

Detectives spoke with the suspect, Scott said, but as of Tuesday had "no idea" about a motive.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.