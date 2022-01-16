Stafford deputy becomes sick after suspected narcotic explodes during DUI investigation

A King George man was charged with multiple offenses following an accident investigation Thursday night that included a Stafford deputy becoming sick from a suspected controlled substance that the driver tried to swallow, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the single-vehicle wreck took place about 10:06 p.m. in the 700 block of Kings Highway (State Route 3) in southern Stafford. A Lincoln SUV driven by 48-year-old Matthew Garvey was heading east when it left the road and went into the median.

Kimmitz said the driver overcorrected and went across both eastbound lanes onto the shoulder, then traveled along the shoulder into a cluster of bushes and trees. A passenger in the Lincoln was thrust into the windshield, causing serious facial injuries.

Responding deputies suspected that the driver was intoxicated, Kimmitz said. While patting him down, deputies noticed something in his cargo pants pocket.

Kimmitz said the driver pulled out several capsules and tried to swallow them. One of them burst, sending a cloud of powder into the air that caused one of the deputies to become ill. The deputy was taken to a hospital, and the capsules were seized as evidence. Kimmitz said he wasn’t sure what was in the capsules.

Garvey was charged with DUI, maiming as the result of DUI, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, refusal and having no driver’s license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

