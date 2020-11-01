Stafford investigating apparent murder-suicide

Stafford detectives are investigating an apparent murder–suicide that took place late Saturday in the southern part of the county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Baldwin Drive in the Cardinal Forest subdivision off U.S. 17 about 10 p.m. after a relative of the victims heard gunshots. Deputies found a 53-year-old woman and her 57-year-old husband dead in the home from gunshot wounds, Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said a preliminary investigation revealed that one spouse killed the other before committing suicide. He declined to release the victims' names or say which one fired the shots until further investigation is completed.

It was the second murder–suicide in the area in two days. On Friday morning, Spotsylvania County authorities said an 80-year-old Spotsylvania man shot and killed his 76-year-old wife in her hospital room in the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, then took his own life.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.