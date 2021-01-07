Stafford man charged in New Year's Day shooting

A Stafford man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a New Year's Day shooting in the county, police said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the incident occurred at 3:22 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Warrenton Road. Responding deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and eventually released.

Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shooting and identified one of its occupants as 28-year-old Da'Jon L. Mickens. Detective N.D. Ridings later found evidence linking Mickens to the shooting, Maroney said.

Police went to a home in the 200 block of Wood Landing Road on Wednesday evening and arrested Mickens. A gun and drugs were found during a search of the home.

Mickens is charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm as a felon and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Police said more charges are pending.

