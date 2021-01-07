 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford man charged in New Year's Day shooting
0 comments
alert top story

Stafford man charged in New Year's Day shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Da'Jon L. Mickens

Mickens

A Stafford man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a New Year's Day shooting in the county, police said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the incident occurred at 3:22 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Warrenton Road. Responding deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and eventually released.

Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shooting and identified one of its occupants as 28-year-old Da'Jon L. Mickens. Detective N.D. Ridings later found evidence linking Mickens to the shooting, Maroney said.

Police went to a home in the 200 block of Wood Landing Road on Wednesday evening and arrested Mickens. A gun and drugs were found during a search of the home.

Mickens is charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm as a felon and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Police said more charges are pending.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert