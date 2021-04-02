 Skip to main content
Stafford man charged in Thursday morning blaze
3366 Jefferson Davis Highway

Authorities respond to a fire at a residence at 3366 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford.

 James Baron
Jacob Tyler Lisenby

A young Stafford County man who barricaded himself inside a room early Thursday morning has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and burning an occupied dwelling.

Stafford County deputies responded to a 12:20 a.m. call involving a man “throwing things” inside a residence at the Greenbrier Apartments in the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, arriving deputies encountered Jacob Tyler Lisenby, 25, who was barricaded inside a room, reportedly with a weapon. During a conversation with Lisenby through a locked door, deputies determined the suspect had ignited a fire inside the room and soon observed smoke, the Sheriff's Office said. One of the deputies was kicked while taking the suspect into custody, authorities said. 

As a result of the fire, units from Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Quantico’s Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the scene. All occupants were safely evacuated before their arrival.

County fire officials declared the apartment building temporarily uninhabitable, displacing Lisenby and six other residents there.

Lisenby is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

