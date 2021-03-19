Stafford man charged with child pornography offenses

A Stafford man has been charged with multiple child pornography offenses as the result of a joint investigation headed by the county Sheriff's Office, police said.

Michael Ryan Byers, 23, is charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and more charges are pending, Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said. Byers is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Maroney, Detective T.S. Martin began investigating Byers last year with the assistance of the FBI and the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Police said Byers shared explicit pictures of children with undercover law-enforcement agents through a digital messaging service, and carried on sexually explicit conversations.

Police also learned that Byers had taken pictures of children playing in the homes of customers while he was working with a local cable company. Those pictures did not contain nudity, Maroney said.

Police raided Byers' home on Tuesday and seized numerous pornographic images and videos featuring young children, Maroney said. Martin obtained warrants following the raid, and Byers turned himself in the next day.

A preliminary hearing for Byers is scheduled for April 27 in Stafford General District Court, court records show.

