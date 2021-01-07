Stafford man convicted for threatening to kill girlfriend in violent altercation

A Stafford County man who hit his live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun, put the gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her during a violent domestic altercation in 2019 was convicted of multiple serious felony charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.
James Davis, 62, was found guilty of attempted murder, malicious wounding, abduction, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and other charges. He accepted the convictions in exchange for the prosecution's agreement not to proceed under a state code that would require a mandatory life sentence.
According to court records, the incident took place Sept. 12, 2019, in the 400 block of Tolbelt Court in North Stafford. Davis and his girlfriend, childhood sweethearts who had recently rekindled their relationship after Davis served a lengthy prison stint, had gotten into an argument that night about Davis' drinking.
The woman eventually went into their bedroom and locked the door, records state. Davis kicked the door in, reached under the mattress and retrieved a gun.
Court records recount a conversation during which Davis asked the woman who she belonged to and she replied "no one." He then pulled the gun from behind his back and said, "That's a mistake. You belong to me. If I can't have you, no one can."
Davis then hit the woman in the head with the gun before shoving it in her mouth. He then threatened to kill her and is quoted as saying "We are both going to die and go to hell."
After more abuse that included putting his hands around the woman's throat, Davis ignored her request to go to the hospital and told her to clean herself up and get into the bed, records state.
The woman complied and stayed there until about 4:30 the next morning, when she got up as if she was going to work. She then slipped out of the bedroom, grabbed her son and drove to a nearby post office to meet with her sister to discuss her situation.
Deputy D.T. Aubrecht entered the parking lot on routine patrol and was approached by the victim's son, who repeatedly told the deputy that his mother needed help. Aubrecht saw the woman sitting on the hood of her car crying.
While the woman was receiving medical treatment, Davis called her phone and Aubrecht answered. He was told to step out of the home with his hands raised. Deputies had already surrounded the home.
Court records state that Davis came out twice and went back inside. When he came out for the third time, he refused to comply with commands and reached toward his waistband. Deputy Bo Truslow unleashed his police dog, Havoc, who took the suspect down.
The gun was found inside the home, along with empty bottles of alcohol and a bloody towel and pillow case.
Davis has been in jail since that morning. His prior convictions include rape, sodomy, manslaughter, attempted robbery and breaking and entering.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404