Stafford man convicted for threatening to kill girlfriend in violent altercation

After more abuse that included putting his hands around the woman's throat, Davis ignored her request to go to the hospital and told her to clean herself up and get into the bed, records state.

The woman complied and stayed there until about 4:30 the next morning, when she got up as if she was going to work. She then slipped out of the bedroom, grabbed her son and drove to a nearby post office to meet with her sister to discuss her situation.

Deputy D.T. Aubrecht entered the parking lot on routine patrol and was approached by the victim's son, who repeatedly told the deputy that his mother needed help. Aubrecht saw the woman sitting on the hood of her car crying.

While the woman was receiving medical treatment, Davis called her phone and Aubrecht answered. He was told to step out of the home with his hands raised. Deputies had already surrounded the home.

Court records state that Davis came out twice and went back inside. When he came out for the third time, he refused to comply with commands and reached toward his waistband. Deputy Bo Truslow unleashed his police dog, Havoc, who took the suspect down.

The gun was found inside the home, along with empty bottles of alcohol and a bloody towel and pillow case.

Davis has been in jail since that morning. His prior convictions include rape, sodomy, manslaughter, attempted robbery and breaking and entering.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.