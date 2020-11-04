Stafford man draws gun on trick-or-treaters

A Stafford County man picked up a misdemeanor charge on Halloween evening after he pointed a handgun at a group of trick-or-treaters after someone in the group yelled at him to slow down, police said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the incident occurred at 7:11 p.m. on Jett Street in southern Stafford. Adults in the group told police they were with trick-or-treaters when they saw a vehicle speeding. One member of the group yelled for the driver to slow down.

Maroney said the driver stopped, got out of his car and approached the victims. He then pulled a firearm from his waistband before leaving the area.

The victims got the license number of the vehicle and deputies found it later that night on Manor Lane. Donnell Keith Minor, 39, was identified as the suspect and was charged with brandishing. He was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Brandishing is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

