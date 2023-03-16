A man who killed his brother in 2021 for reasons that remain unknown was ordered Thursday to serve 18 years in prison.

Brian Edward Hall, 35, brutally killed 36-year-old Richard Hall on June 6, 2021, at a home in southern Stafford. Evidence presented in court showed that the brothers were best friends, worked together and had just returned from a Florida vacation.

Hall blamed his actions on demons and voices in his head, but after two evaluations he was deemed to not be insane. There were no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the attack, during which he nearly decapitated his brother with a pocket knife.

Judge Bruce Strickland sentenced Hall in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 40 years with 22 years suspended. Prosecutor Amy Casey had requested 30 years, the maximum amount called for in Hall’s plea agreement.

Hall, who was represented by attorney Jason Pelt, made a tearful apology to family members in the courtroom in which he said he never meant to hurt his brother. Teary-eyed family members, including Hall’s mother, responded with whispers of “I love you.”

Richard Hall was found in a child’s nursery with multiple stab wounds to his eyes, ear, torso and neck areas. He also had damage to his lungs and heart.

Brian Hall was found in an upstairs bedroom after the slaying. He told Detective Kurt McBride that he did something he shouldn’t have and said his brother had been “demonized” and “I had to do what I had to do.”