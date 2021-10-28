Stafford man gets prison time for attacking police dog

A man who knocked out a police dog with a shovel while trying to avoid arrest for multiple break-ins last year in Stafford County was ordered Thursday to serve three and a half years in prison.

Kevin Wayne Garner, 38, of Stafford pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Stafford Circuit Court, including malicious wounding of a law-enforcement canine and animal cruelty. He was sentenced to a total of 17 years, with all but three and a half years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey dropped several other charges.

According to the evidence, Garner's grandmother called the the Sheriff's Office on July 4, 2020, to report that Garner had come into her home on Ferry Road in southern Stafford and assaulted her boyfriend.

He was gone by the time deputies arrived, but police got another 911 call the next day from a resident on McCarty Road who reported that she'd come home after being away for the holiday to find a stranger in her home wearing her T-shirt.

The intruder had already eaten some of the woman's food and had thrown dirty clothes into her trash can. He ran out of the back door, but deputies quickly determined that the intruder was Garner, who was already wanted in connection with the incident at his grandmother's home.