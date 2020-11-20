 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford man gets two years in child porn case
0 comments
top story

Stafford man gets two years in child porn case

{{featured_button_text}}
Vincent Yates (copy)

Yates

A Stafford man was ordered Friday to serve just over two years in prison for viewing child pornography.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vincent C. Yates, 59, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 17 years and two months with all but two years and two months suspended. Judge Victoria Willis' sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

The evidence showed that Virginia State Police were conducting a routine online check for Internet predators when they came upon an Internet address that had downloaded child pornography. The address was traced to Yates' home in Stafford, and he was arrested late last year.

Yates told police he had downloaded the files for "research" and had deleted them after viewing them.

Yates previously pleaded guilty to three counts of reproducing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement, seven other charges were dropped.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert