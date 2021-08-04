Stafford man sentenced to seven years for child rape

A Stafford County man who began molesting his girlfriend’s niece when she was 11 years old was ordered Wednesday to serve seven years in prison.

Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers, 26, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to 20 years with 13 years suspended. He pleaded guilty to rape earlier this year as part of a deal worked out by prosecutor Philip Chichester and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich in which two other charges were dropped and a mandatory life sentence was taken off the table.

The investigation that resulted in Rodgers’ arrest began early last year after the girl’s mother found out that the girl, then 13, was pregnant.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The girl, who later delivered the child, admitted then that she had been involved with Rodgers for two years.

It was initially thought that Rodgers was the baby’s father, but DNA testing proved that the girl’s 14-year-old cousin was actually the father.

By that time, police had obtained evidence of Rodgers’ illicit relationship with the girl, who he had frequent access to as the result of his relationship with her aunt.

Chichester, who said that Rodgers’ grooming of the child included pornography and illegal drugs, said he agreed to the plea deal in part so the girl would not have to testify.

Rodgers has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest just over a year ago.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.