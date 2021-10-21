Stafford man's rape conviction violated his probation

A Stafford County man's decision to molest his girlfriend's niece starting when she was 11 is causing him additional legal problems.

Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers, 26, is serving a seven-year prison sentence he received in August for repeatedly raping an underage girl.

Rodgers, who is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, is now charged with violating probation. Rodgers was convicted of distributing drugs as an accommodation and DUI in December 2017, and part of his suspended sentence called for him to be on good behavior for five years. His rape conviction violated the conditions of his probation.

Rodgers was served with the new warrant in jail and is now facing the possibility of having to serve more than four years that was previously suspended.

Rodgers' rape of the child came to light last year when the girl, who was 13 at the time, was found to be pregnant.

It was initially thought that Rodgers was the father of the baby, but DNA evidence proved that a 14-year-old boy was the father.

By then, police had evidence that Rodgers had been raping the girl since she was 11. The girl told police she was in love with Rodgers.

Jim Ilijevich, who represented Rodgers in the rape case, was appointed as his counsel for the probation violation.

