A case that started with allegations that a Stafford County woman had tried to kill her two young children ended Thursday with a plea to a single misdemeanor charge.
Traceyann Dominique Wiggins, 32, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to domestic assault and was sentenced to 12 months in jail. A felony strangulation charge was dropped and a felony child abuse charge was reduced.
Wiggins has already served her sentence and was expected to be released this week. Defendants generally serve just half of misdemeanor time.
Wiggins was arrested in November and charged with two counts of attempted capital murder. Authorities went to her home after receiving a call from a concerned family member, and her children told investigators that she had placed pillows over their faces before leaving the home.
The children were uninjured and Wiggins was arrested the same day sitting in a car in the area of Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance way. Authorities said at the time that she appeared to be having a mental health crisis.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank soon reduced the attempted capital murder charges and later got rid of the felonies altogether. He said it was clear the assaults were brought on by stress in her marriage and mental health issues.
Wiggins will not be allowed to have contact with her children until she completes court-ordered mental health treatment.
