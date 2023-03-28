It wasn't hard for police to identify a man suspected of vandalizing a Stafford church this week.

Not only did the man leave his name and phone number at the scene, police said, but he showed back up at the property while police were still investigating.

The damage was discovered Monday morning at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 25 Chalice Circle. A "peace sign" at the church had been broken, a church sign was painted over and the front door was blocked with multiple items, Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said.

Two documents that denounced the church's support for transgender people were taped to the door. At the bottom of one of them was a name and phone number.

In addition, the suspected vandal showed up on the property later Monday while Deputy A.M. Pitts was still there. Wilbur said the man readily admitted that he was the one who committed the vandalism.

Warrants charging the man with destruction of property and removal of church property have been obtained, Wilbur said, but had not been served as of Tuesday night.

Wilbur said people in Stafford faith communities are encouraged to sign up with the Sheriff's Office's Worship Watch Program for faith-based alerts. Those interested can sign up at staffordsheriff.com by following the link under crime prevention.

"Thanks to our building and grounds team, all the vandalism is cleaned up, and the peace pole is back in place," the church posted to its Facebook page Monday evening. "We here at UUFF are committed to world peace, love and justice, and liberation, no matter what."