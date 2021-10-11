 Skip to main content
Stafford probing reports of gunshots outside sports bar
The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating reports about a shooting incident early Saturday outside a sports bar in the county.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Jay's Sports Lounge at 2866 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Stafford at 1:11 a.m. Multiple callers reported shots being fired and at least one reported that someone had been shot in the parking lot.

Kimmitz said deputies were unable to find a shooting victim, and a check of area hospitals turned up no one who had shown up with a gunshot wound. But deputies did find shell casings in the parking lot, along with a vehicle that had damage from bullets, he said.

Kimmitz said deputies will review video surveillance to try to identify the participants in the disturbance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 549/658-4400.

—Keith Epps

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

