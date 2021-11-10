Stafford teacher charged with improper online contact with out-of-state teen

A Colonial Forge High School drama teacher has been charged with three felony offenses accusing him of improper online communications with an out-of-state girl, police said.

Marcus L. Salley, 33, of Fredericksburg is charged with solicitation to possess child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested Tuesday by Fredericksburg police and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris, an investigation began in September after the Stafford Sheriff's Office was informed that a county high school teacher had been in an online relationship with a minor.

The investigation by Stafford deputy David Flues, a school resource officer, indicated that Salley had contact with a minor in Texas through an instant messaging app, police said. Morris said the case was turned over to Fredericksburg Detective Nikki Lovett after the investigation led to Salley's home computer in the city.

Court records show that the charges Salley is facing stem from alleged incidents that took place between January and September of 2019. Morris said the investigation is ongoing.

Stafford schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said Salley has been placed on administrative leave. She said she would not discuss his status further because it is a personnel matter, but Salley's online profiles indicate that he has been with the Stafford school system since June of 2012.

