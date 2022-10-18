Stafford teen arrested in father's stabbing

A Stafford County teenager was arrested Monday night after his father was stabbed in the back during a domestic dispute, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in the Leeland Station subdivision in southern Stafford. Kimmitz said the teen had been involved in a dispute involving a cellphone when the stabbing took place.

The teen fled the residence after the incident, but was apprehended by Deputy S. Waheed a short time later in a nearby yard. He has been charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Center in Stafford. Kimmitz declined to give the suspect's exact age, but said he is an older teen under the age of 18.

The father was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for the stab wound and later released. The incident attracted a large police response to the area.