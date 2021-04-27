Stafford woman charged with setting fire in townhome

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with starting a fire in a North Stafford townhome early Tuesday morning.

At 1:25 a.m., Stafford County first responders were dispatched to a structure fire at 11 Oak Drive off Bells Hill Road. According to fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady, first responders were met by county deputies, who were already at the scene responding to a disturbance.

Brady said arson investigators determined a small fire had intentionally been set in a bedroom closet on the second floor of the home. Damage to the home was confined to the closet area, she said.

Daysi Salmeron, 38, was charged with burning a structure and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Investigators on the scene also noted smoke alarms in the residence, but most were disconnected and some were placed in a bathroom sink under running water, Brady said.

Brady said the incident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

