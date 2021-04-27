State police seeking hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist in King George

A man was critically injured Monday when he was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle on State Route 3 in King George County, state police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the collision occurred at 8:47 p.m. west of Sealston Elementary School. A black sedan was heading west in the left lane when it struck the bicycle, he said.

The driver did not stop, but the car believed to have been involved was found abandoned about a mile from the crash scene, Davenport said.

That part of the roadway was shut down while rescue workers tended to the victim and transported him for treatment. The driver of the sedan had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Davenport said it was dark at the time of the crash and that the bicycle did not have lights and the rider was not wearing reflective clothing. Davenport said she did not know the victim's age.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 804/609-5656 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

