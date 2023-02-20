Two young Northern Virginia men were arrested early Saturday after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at a Stafford County resident after he was seen walking around the victim's yard with a flashlight, police said.
Deputies responded to Norman Road after receiving a call from the resident. The caller said he went outside to investigate the person with the flashlight about 12:50 a.m. and was greeted with the pointed gun.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Sgt. K.P. Lytle and Deputy M.A. Holub saw a black Dodge Charger leaving the area and made a traffic stop. Several handguns, a short-barreled rifle and illegal drugs were found in the car.
The passenger, 18-year-old Taiyon Jackson of Alexandria, was identified as the brandishing suspect. A Taurus handgun that had been stolen in Fairfax County was found in his pocket.
Jackson was charged with brandishing, possessing a stolen firearm, possession of illegal drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm while in possession of drugs.
People are also reading…
The driver, 22-year-old Isaiah C. McDowell of Woodbridge, was charged with driving suspended and unlawful possession of the short-barreled rifle. Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
It was not clear Sunday why the suspects were at the Stafford residence. Kimmitz said an investigation is ongoing.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404