Two young Northern Virginia men were arrested early Saturday after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at a Stafford County resident after he was seen walking around the victim's yard with a flashlight, police said.

Deputies responded to Norman Road after receiving a call from the resident. The caller said he went outside to investigate the person with the flashlight about 12:50 a.m. and was greeted with the pointed gun.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Sgt. K.P. Lytle and Deputy M.A. Holub saw a black Dodge Charger leaving the area and made a traffic stop. Several handguns, a short-barreled rifle and illegal drugs were found in the car.

The passenger, 18-year-old Taiyon Jackson of Alexandria, was identified as the brandishing suspect. A Taurus handgun that had been stolen in Fairfax County was found in his pocket.

Jackson was charged with brandishing, possessing a stolen firearm, possession of illegal drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm while in possession of drugs.

The driver, 22-year-old Isaiah C. McDowell of Woodbridge, was charged with driving suspended and unlawful possession of the short-barreled rifle. Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

It was not clear Sunday why the suspects were at the Stafford residence. Kimmitz said an investigation is ongoing.