Two charged after robbery, wild chase involving U-Haul truck in Stafford

Two men were arrested following a wild series of incidents Monday night that included an armed robbery, a high-speed chase involving a U-Haul truck and a desperate dash into a stranger’s home seeking refuge from the police, authorities said.
Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy S.P. Whitt went to a home in the Villas at Falls Run in southern Stafford shortly after 8 p.m. in response to a call from a man who reported that he had been robbed at knifepoint.
The investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to purchase illegal drugs when one of the suspects produced a knife and demanded the man’s necklace and bracelet. The suspects then drove away in a U-Haul moving truck and the victim followed them to the area of Enon Road and U.S. 1.
Deputy C.R. Szentkuti attempted to stop the vehicle at that point, but the driver kept going, driving north in the southbound lanes in an attempt to elude police, Maroney said.
The U-Haul got back in the correct lanes in the area of Centreport Parkway and continued north at speeds in excess of 80 mph with Szentkuti in pursuit. Sgt. J.W. Hutcheson deployed a deflation device near Cavalier Skating Center that caused two tires on the fleeing vehicle to go flat.
Maroney said the driver continued north on the flat tires, running several red lights. As the U-Haul neared the Stone River area, the driver lost control and the vehicle ended up teetering in a ditch.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods, Maroney said. The passenger opened his door, but closed it when he saw the K-9 Titan outside of it. The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Eddie Ingram Jr. of Dumfries, was taken into custody at the scene, Maroney said.
Deputies tracked the driver to Pilot Knob Loop, Maroney said, finding discarded clothes and shoes along the way. Witnesses told police that the man had run into a home, and he was quickly taken into custody.
Maroney said the suspect did not know the resident, but had entered the home through an unlocked door. He begged the homeowner to help him and grabbed her arm in an attempt to keep her from running out of the home.
The woman was able to get out and alert deputies.
Maxwell Alexander Pearsall, 35, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was charged with robbery, eluding, burglary and assault. Ingram was charged with robbery.
Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
