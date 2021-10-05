Two charged after robbery, wild chase involving U-Haul truck in Stafford

Two men were arrested following a wild series of incidents Monday night that included an armed robbery, a high-speed chase involving a U-Haul truck and a desperate dash into a stranger’s home seeking refuge from the police, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy S.P. Whitt went to a home in the Villas at Falls Run in southern Stafford shortly after 8 p.m. in response to a call from a man who reported that he had been robbed at knifepoint.

The investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to purchase illegal drugs when one of the suspects produced a knife and demanded the man’s necklace and bracelet. The suspects then drove away in a U-Haul moving truck and the victim followed them to the area of Enon Road and U.S. 1.

Deputy C.R. Szentkuti attempted to stop the vehicle at that point, but the driver kept going, driving north in the southbound lanes in an attempt to elude police, Maroney said.

The U-Haul got back in the correct lanes in the area of Centreport Parkway and continued north at speeds in excess of 80 mph with Szentkuti in pursuit. Sgt. J.W. Hutcheson deployed a deflation device near Cavalier Skating Center that caused two tires on the fleeing vehicle to go flat.

