 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people in critical condition following shooting at Fredericksburg apartment
0 comments
alert

Two people in critical condition following shooting at Fredericksburg apartment

{{featured_button_text}}

Two adults were shot inside their Fredericksburg apartment Wednesday morning by an intruder, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said both victims, a man and a woman, were in critical condition Wednesday evening in a local hospital.

Morris said police received a 911 call about 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Drive in the Valor Apartments off Fall Hill Avenue. Both victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Morris said detectives were actively investigating the incident Wednesday night and were hopeful that more information could be released soon.

Morris would not say if police had a suspect, whether the suspect is known to the victims or how the suspect got into the home. Morris said the suspect will face multiple charges when he or she is apprehended.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert