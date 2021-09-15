Two people in critical condition following shooting at Fredericksburg apartment

Two adults were shot inside their Fredericksburg apartment Wednesday morning by an intruder, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said both victims, a man and a woman, were in critical condition Wednesday evening in a local hospital.

Morris said police received a 911 call about 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Drive in the Valor Apartments off Fall Hill Avenue. Both victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Morris said detectives were actively investigating the incident Wednesday night and were hopeful that more information could be released soon.

Morris would not say if police had a suspect, whether the suspect is known to the victims or how the suspect got into the home. Morris said the suspect will face multiple charges when he or she is apprehended.

