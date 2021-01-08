Two police chases in Spotsylvania, two crashes, two teens charged

Two teenagers were charged after leading Spotsylvania County deputies on two separate high-speed chases Wednesday night within 45 minutes of each other, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the first incident started about 9 p.m., when a car came through Deputy W. Wright’s radar at 114 mph in a 55 mph zone in the area of Luck Stone Lane and U.S. 1 near Massaponax High School.

Wright turned on his emergency lights, but the driver continued on to Mudd Tavern Road and eventually headed south on Interstate 95, police said.

Skebo said the pursuit continued several miles into Caroline County, where the 17-year-old driver wrecked at a crossover. Neither the driver nor his two passengers, ages 16 and 11, were seriously injured.

The driver was charged with eluding and reckless driving. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

At 9:43 p.m., Skebo said, an undercover county deputy was driving in the area of State Route 208 and Breezewood Drive when his vehicle was nearly struck by a westbound Honda CRV.

The deputy got behind the Honda and saw it nearly strike three other vehicles, Skebo said. He finally got the vehicle stopped in the area of Griffith Way.