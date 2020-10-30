Two shot and killed in patient's room at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center Friday morning that left two people dead.

According to a Sheriff's Office release, the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. in a patient's room on the fourth floor of the hospital. The release says the shooting involved two elderly people who appear to be related.

The Sheriff's Office was withholding the identities of those involved until the next-to-kin can be notified. The release said no other details about the shooting are being released at this time, but a preliminary investigation indicates that there is no danger to any other patients, staff or visitors.

“Our staff is understandably shaken and saddened by the tragedy that occurred this morning," said Jael Cooper, the hospital's director of marketing and communication. "This was an isolated incident and we are assisting police on their investigation. We will be providing resources, including counseling, to those who may be impacted by what they experienced."