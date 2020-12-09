Two teens charged in armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with recent armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in King George and Westmoreland counties, police said.

James Henry Little and Micah Jvon Watkins, both 18 of Spotsylvania County, are each charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both robberies took place early Nov. 23. According to the Westmoreland Sheriff's Office, the first occurred at 12:37 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Colonial Avenue in Colonial Beach.

At 1:16 a.m., King George emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the store at the corner of U.S. 301 and State Route 205 in King George.

Sheriff's Sgt. Kecia Wharton said two masked men, one with a handgun, demanded cash and received an undisclosed amount before fleeing.

Wharton said witnesses and store surveillance footage provided descriptions of the two robbers. A joint investigation led to the identification of Little and Watkins.

Little was arrested Tuesday evening at his home. Court records show that Watkins was taken into custody Dec. 1.

Watkins is being held in the Northern Neck Regional Jail, while Little is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The pair are suspects in at least one other armed robbery at an area 7-Eleven, police said, but no charges have been filed in that case.

