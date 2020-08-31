Washington man arrested after high-speed chase from one end of Stafford to the other

A Washington man is in custody following a lengthy vehicle and foot chase that began in southern Stafford County and ended near Garrisonville Road, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy A.I. Assur saw a Kia Sorento failing to yield to traffic as it exited America’s Best Value Inn onto U.S. 17 just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver made an abrupt U-turn and accelerated north on U.S. 17 toward the commuter lot, Kimmitz said.

After running a red light, the driver then made another U-turn, headed southbound through several traffic lights and accelerated onto northbound Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed with several law enforcement vehicles in pursuit, Kimmitz said.

During the chase, the driver threw a bag from the window of his vehicle. Deputies later found the bag, which contained drugs, Kimmitz said.

Deputies used spiked sticks to puncture two tires on the vehicle, but the driver continued on the rims, using all three lanes of the interstate in an attempt to maintain control, the sheriff's spokesman said. He said Deputy J.E. Alford finally forced the vehicle into a guardrail, but the driver fled into a wooded area.