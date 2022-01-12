Witness expected to detail crime to jury Thursday in triple homicide trial in Spotsylvania

The jury hearing evidence in a triple homicide case in Spotsylvania is expected to hear from the prosecution’s key witness Thursday.
James Christopher Myers, who turned 37 Thursday, has already pleaded guilty to felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the May 26, 2019, slayings of Michael Coleman, Rachel Ozuna and Ozuna’s 14-year-old son, Kyrrus Ozuna.
The victims were found dead on May 29, 2019, at their ransacked home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive in Spotsylvania. All three were tied up and had their throats slit.
Three members of a group known as the “Get Money Brothers” have been on trial this week in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Hugh C. Green, Montel J. Wilson and Jamal K. Bailey, all of Philadelphia, are all charged with multiple offenses, including three counts of first-degree murder.
According to evidence presented so far, detectives first talked to Myers in a Pennsylvania jail on Feb. 4, 2020, after connecting him to one of the phones that was in the area at the time of the slayings.
Myers told police he was constantly losing his phone and claimed to know nothing about the Spotsylvania tragedy.
After developing more evidence, detectives spoke with Myers again on March 10 of that year. This time he gave a confession that was not recorded.
About a month later, police spoke with Myers again and this time got a recorded confession. He told police that Wilson set up a drug deal with Coleman, a major cocaine dealer, that unbeknownst to Coleman was actually a planned robbery.
At Wilson’s direction, according to Myers, Green killed the adults but refused to kill the teenager. After Wilson insisted that anyone who could identify the suspects had to die, Bailey stepped in and killed Kyrrus.
The group then left with a large amount of money and drugs.
Prosecutors spent Tuesday and Wednesday presenting numerous phone and bank records, music videos, pictures and text messages that they claim tie the group to the slayings. The activities included a trip to Las Vegas, car purchases, renting a Lamborghini for a music video and opening a bank account in California.
Green’s court-appointed attorney, Bill Neely, and fellow defense attorneys Alexander Raymond and Paul Galanides have already admitted that their clients are drug dealers. But they claim the group came to Spotsylvania simply to purchase cocaine from Coleman and that everyone was alive when they left.
The defense has suggested the detectives spoon-fed Myers information in the unrecorded interviews. They also pointed out that Myers has had numerous charges dropped as the result of his cooperation and that detectives have promised to get him and his family into a witness protection program.
Myers’ plea agreement is currently sealed in Spotsylvania court records.
Wilson and Green are half brothers, and Bailey is their cousin. Durward Allen, 30, who has also pleaded guilty for his role in the slaying, is also related to the three who are on trial. Allen will not testify.
