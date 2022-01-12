Witness expected to detail crime to jury Thursday in triple homicide trial in Spotsylvania

The jury hearing evidence in a triple homicide case in Spotsylvania is expected to hear from the prosecution’s key witness Thursday.

James Christopher Myers, who turned 37 Thursday, has already pleaded guilty to felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the May 26, 2019, slayings of Michael Coleman, Rachel Ozuna and Ozuna’s 14-year-old son, Kyrrus Ozuna.

The victims were found dead on May 29, 2019, at their ransacked home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive in Spotsylvania. All three were tied up and had their throats slit.

Three members of a group known as the “Get Money Brothers” have been on trial this week in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Hugh C. Green, Montel J. Wilson and Jamal K. Bailey, all of Philadelphia, are all charged with multiple offenses, including three counts of first-degree murder.

According to evidence presented so far, detectives first talked to Myers in a Pennsylvania jail on Feb. 4, 2020, after connecting him to one of the phones that was in the area at the time of the slayings.

Myers told police he was constantly losing his phone and claimed to know nothing about the Spotsylvania tragedy.