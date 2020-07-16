A woman was arrested Wednesday after she was seen trying to break into vehicles in southern Stafford County, police said.
Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Jason Dembowski said deputies went to the 500 block of Warrenton Road in response to calls about a suspicious woman.
The caller complained that the woman was shining a light into vehicles and trying to get into them. She also removed a long pole from the back of a pickup truck, Dembowski said.
Deputy S.P. Whitt found two vehicles that had been tampered with and one of them had a cracked window. Whitt then found the woman suspected of trying to get into the vehicles.
Police said the woman's speech was slurred, and illegal drugs and paraphernalia were in her possession. She also had a wallet containing another person's identification cards and credit cards.
Kimberly Ann Faltz, 33, of Spotsylvania County was charged with possession of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, credit card theft, two counts of tampering with a vehicle and public intoxication. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Court records show that Faltz has a history of drug- and theft-related convictions dating back to at least 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.