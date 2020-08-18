Woman gets suspended sentence for role in Spotsylvania robbery

A woman who was involved in one of the three area armed robberies committed by two teenagers in 2018 received a suspended sentence Tuesday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.
Gloria D. Blas, 22, of Annandale was sentenced to five years in prison with all but the 10 days she’s already served suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Judge Ricard Rigual’s sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a penalty of up to six months in prison.
Blas’ conviction stemmed from a May 2018 robbery on Olde Greenwich Drive off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania. Rashad E. Williams of Washington and Nathaniel T. Haggins of Hyattsville, Md., both now 19, were 16 when they robbed a woman at gunpoint. Blas drove them to and from the robbery, court records show.
Williams and Haggins were also convicted of robberies in Fredericksburg and Stafford that occurred during the same time frame. Williams was ordered to serve 18 years in prison on his convictions, while Haggins is serving 23 years.
Williams was recently part of a highly publicized escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, where he was supposed to be held up to the age of 21.
Williams and Jabar Taylor, 20, who was convicted of two homicides in Fredericksburg that occurred when he was 15, overpowered a guard on July 13 and escaped through a hole in a fence surrounding the facility, police said. A waiting car took them from the area.
They were finally arrested July 26 at a hotel in Battle Creek, Mich. Court records showed that the pair are currently at the Chesterfield County Jail, an adult facility.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland, the robbers were riding with Blas in 2018 when the victim supposedly cut them off in traffic. Court records quote Blas as telling the teens to “get that [expletive]” and encouraging the teens to commit the robbery.
The victim was sitting in her car in a parking area when one of the teens asked to use her phone. While he was pretending to make a call, the second robber opened the passenger’s side door and pointed a gun at the victim. Both teens denied being the gunman.
A wallet, a wheeled backpack and five credit cards were taken. The robbers did return the victim’s medication after she pleaded for it, court records state. But the credit cards were later used at several stores.
Defense attorney Eugene Frost said Blas drove the teens, “but in no way” planned the robbery.
scoffed at the implication that Blas somehow inspired the young robbers.
“She drove them, but in no way was it her plan,” Frost said. “To lead something like this, you’ve got to be capable of leading.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!