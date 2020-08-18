Woman gets suspended sentence for role in Spotsylvania robbery

A woman who was involved in one of the three area armed robberies committed by two teenagers in 2018 received a suspended sentence Tuesday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.

Gloria D. Blas, 22, of Annandale was sentenced to five years in prison with all but the 10 days she’s already served suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Judge Ricard Rigual’s sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a penalty of up to six months in prison.

Blas’ conviction stemmed from a May 2018 robbery on Olde Greenwich Drive off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania. Rashad E. Williams of Washington and Nathaniel T. Haggins of Hyattsville, Md., both now 19, were 16 when they robbed a woman at gunpoint. Blas drove them to and from the robbery, court records show.

Williams and Haggins were also convicted of robberies in Fredericksburg and Stafford that occurred during the same time frame. Williams was ordered to serve 18 years in prison on his convictions, while Haggins is serving 23 years.

Williams was recently part of a highly publicized escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, where he was supposed to be held up to the age of 21.