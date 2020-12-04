YouTube video earns Stafford man 18 months in prison

A Stafford County man was ordered Friday to serve 18 months in prison for appearing in a music video while holding a firearm, court records show.

Najee Lewis, 23, was previously convicted in U.S. District Court in Alexandria of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to federal court records, Lewis was featured in a video that was posted on YouTube in September 2018. The video showed Lewis with a 9mm Ruger pistol that was later determined to be stolen.

Lewis can be clearly seen in the video with the gun in his lap and a wad of cash in his hands. As a felon, Lewis cannot legally possess a gun.

An investigation headed by Special Agent Zachary Mikkelson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the video was filmed in a Woodbridge apartment. The gun was recovered in October 2019.

Lewis has two robbery convictions in Prince William County. He was released from prison in May 2018, four months before the video showed up on social media.

He was arrested last year on unrelated charges in Prince William that were subsequently dropped, court records show.

