Culpeper sheriff's Capt. Tony Sisk, 50, dies of COVID complications

The community is mourning the loss of Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Anthony “Tony” Sisk, the agency's patrol division commander.

He died Oct. 1 at INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax County, according to a post Friday from Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins. Sisk was 50. He passed as a result of complications from contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The Star–Exponent asked, but has not yet received an answer about whether Sisk had taken a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 27-year law enforcement officer graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1990 and went on to serve the community in a career that crossed four decades, and saw many changes in policing.

Sisk was a familiar and smiling face around Culpeper and at his other posts in Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Francis, and daughters Sarah Bullard and Hallie Sisk.

Tony Sisk started his law enforcement career in 1994 as a jail deputy under Sheriff Robert “Pete” Peters, advanced to patrol, and later to criminal investigations, Jenkins wrote in his Facebook post.

Sisk worked in the Culpeper Police Department from 2004 to 2008 and then in patrol and investigations for several years in the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.