CVS vaccination plan gets off to a confusing start in Virginia. Here's the latest on COVID shots.

However, the health district also was blindsided by CVS Health’s change, both in scheduling appointments and criteria, Balmes–John said.

While every other community partner is working with the local health district, and going off its list of registered people, CVS Health will be working separately from it, she said.

The pharmacy announced on its website Monday night that it is offering appointments only to those age 65 and older and that its system would open on Thursday for slots at 36 pharmacy locations across Virginia, including some in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

To add more confusion to the mix, the CVS Health appointment system was, in fact, open on Tuesday. That was to accommodate a request from the Virginia Department of Health to offer appointments to those who had preregistered with their local health districts, according to Amy Thibault, corporate communications manager with CVS Health.

However, appointments were filled quickly, Thibault said, adding that more slots will be open as more doses become available.

Going forward, anyone 65 and over will be able to schedule appointments with CVS Health, whether they have registered with their local health districts or not, Thibault said. Those appointments will become available starting Thursday.