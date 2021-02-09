CVS vaccination plan gets off to a confusing start in Virginia. Here's the latest on COVID shots.

Another day, another element of confusion pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The latest involves CVS Health, which announced last week that it was getting vaccines from the federal government and would start making appointments on Tuesday for stores in select states. While CVS said it would vaccinate only those eligible under state guidelines, it wasn’t clear if the pharmacy would get names from the Rappahannock Area Health District, the agency maintaining the list of registrations in the Fredericksburg area.
The situation got even murkier this week.
CVS Health posted on its website Monday night that it would start taking appointments on Thursday—not Tuesday as originally announced—and begin vaccinating on Friday.
But the Virginia Department of Health, which oversees the local health district, didn’t know that. Also on Monday night, it emailed some people who had registered with their local health districts and told them the CVS website would open at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday with appointments available on a first-come, first-served basis.
One Free Lance–Star reader was among “those poor souls” who set his alarm clock extra early, “just to be let down again.” He wasn’t able to snag an appointment, just as he couldn’t through what he described as Mary Washington Healthcare’s “Hunger Games approach” to scheduling.
Several others, who are under 65 and have underlying conditions, were surprised to read on the CVS website that the drugstore is vaccinating only those 65 and older. Another reader started searching, and clicking, in desperation and landed on the local health district site—only to find the exact opposite information.
A chart on the RAHD website said the health district is currently vaccinating essential workers and would later schedule older residents and those with underlying conditions.
“I find this very confusing. Am I eligible at this point or not?” the emailer asked. “I have tried checking various websites, and I have tried calling various phone numbers in an attempt to understand this.”
Here’s what’s known at this point—and keep in mind that things are changing by the day.
The graphic on the RAHD website is outdated and should have been removed, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. Virginia currently is vaccinating in tier 1b, which includes ages 65 and up; those younger with underlying conditions; and certain groups of essential workers.
The local health district wanted community members to know about more vaccines coming into the community, and that’s why they sent out the emails about CVS Health. Any occasion to get more people vaccinated is good, she said.
However, the health district also was blindsided by CVS Health’s change, both in scheduling appointments and criteria, Balmes–John said.
While every other community partner is working with the local health district, and going off its list of registered people, CVS Health will be working separately from it, she said.
The pharmacy announced on its website Monday night that it is offering appointments only to those age 65 and older and that its system would open on Thursday for slots at 36 pharmacy locations across Virginia, including some in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
To add more confusion to the mix, the CVS Health appointment system was, in fact, open on Tuesday. That was to accommodate a request from the Virginia Department of Health to offer appointments to those who had preregistered with their local health districts, according to Amy Thibault, corporate communications manager with CVS Health.
However, appointments were filled quickly, Thibault said, adding that more slots will be open as more doses become available.
Going forward, anyone 65 and over will be able to schedule appointments with CVS Health, whether they have registered with their local health districts or not, Thibault said. Those appointments will become available starting Thursday.
CVS Health isn’t supplying a list of locations where the vaccine is available, according to a press release, because those sites may change due to vaccine supply. Customers are asked not to contact individual stores.
The announcement means that if current trends prevail, the oldest residents—and those who may not have the skills or broadband access to navigate the system—will be scrambling to secure appointments before sunrise. They can go through the CVS Pharmacy app or cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. Those without online access can contact customer service at 800/746-7287.
However, everyone who has registered with the Rappahannock Area Health District will remain on its list until they are vaccinated, stressed Balmes–John. People were not crossed off the list because they were emailed about the CVS Health appointments, she said.
She shared the public’s frustration with the ongoing confusion. For every step forward, it seems there are two steps back, but she wanted to point out the many logistical challenges faced with such a massive undertaking.
Here’s one example: Early on, people received an email to register, and if they couldn’t find a local appointment, they went to another health district to be vaccinated. Then, they wanted to get their second dose closer to home, and that’s caused one more complication on an ever-growing list.
“There’s just so many moving parts that we’re working through in this process in addition to this high level of demand,” she said.
Virginia plans to activate a statewide call center that will allow people to make appointments only in their appropriate health district. More information about that will be announced in the days to come.
