A Maryland man was arrested Saturday after he fled into a Fredericksburg entertainment venue while trying to avoid arrest, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the incident began about 11 a.m. on Interstate 95 at the Fredericksburg exit. A 2013 BMW SUV was heading south when the driver intentionally rear-ended a 2011 Cadillac SUV, causing the Cadillac to run off the left side of the road into the median.

Coffey said the investigation showed that the driver struck the Cadillac in an attempt to injure his own front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old Glen Allen woman. She was treated at Mary Washington Hospital for minor injuries.

The Cadillac driver, a 62-year-old Philadelphia man, suffered minor injuries, as did his passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a 2-month-old girl. Coffey said they were all wearing proper restraints, as was the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle.

As troopers were responding to the incident, the BMW driver fled on foot. He ran into FunLand in Central Park, where he was later taken into custody without further incident.

Prior to the apprehension, FunLand patrons were removed from the building as a precaution and numerous troopers and Fredericksburg police officers surrounded the building.

Marlon S. Bryan, 42, of Glenn Dale, Md., was charged with felony hit-and-run and attempted malicious wounding. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.