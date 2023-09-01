A former Stafford daycare operator was ordered Friday to serve one day in jail as the result of an incident last year in which three children ranging in age from 13 to 17 months were fed THC-infused goldfish.

Rebecca Swanner, 61, was previously convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of a felony charge of child endangerment. As part of a plea agreement, five other charges were dropped.

Judge Bruce Strickland sentenced Swanner to five years in prison with all but a day suspended. Strickland said Swanner deserved to experience a brief jail stay because of her “gross” negligence.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, the incident took place on March 2 of last year at the daycare Swanner operated in her home in the Windsor Forest subdivision.

Two of her employees retrieved the goldfish crackers from the area where the snacks were normally kept, Lustig said. The employees thought it was a normal kids’ snack and had no idea the crackers contained THC, a compound found in marijuana.

All three children later displayed symptoms including an inability to focus, lethargy and balance issues, court records state. The parents separately took their children to Stafford Hospital, where tests showed they had all been exposed to THC.

The children were taken to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for further observation and were released the next morning with no lasting effects. Lustig said a toxicologist would have testified that certain levels of THC in babies can be dangerous or even lethal.

Swanner insisted that she does not know how the THC goldfish got into her home, but Lustig said the only explanation that makes any sense is that she brought it there.

Lustig said that a few days before the incident, Swanner sent a text to her daughter joking about giving her grandson THC goldfish to help him during car rides.

Crumbs from the tray the babies had eaten from were seized by police and sent out for testing. The tests confirmed the presence of THC.

Asked by police where the remaining crackers were, Swanner told police her dogs had done something with them.