December Students of the Month

Yashaswi Sunkara, the son of Venkat Sunkara and Sandhya Uppalapati, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Yash founded the Finance Club, which he has served as president. He has also served as president of Science National Honor Society, team captain of the Scholastic Bowl Team and student representative of Youth Engages in Stafford (YES) Program. He has also been a member of DECA, the varsity tennis team and STEPS Organization 2021 summer finance intern. He is a Boy Scout Troop 1717B Life Scout. Yash was a member of the second-place team in the 2021 Global Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, attended the Virginia Space Coast Scholars Summer Program, and won first place in the Personal Finance Literacy Event in 2022 DECA district competition. Yash is cofounder and director of business operations of Community Passion Nonprofit Organization and also volunteers at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s MakerLab. Yash will attend a four-year university to obtain a degree in economics, finance, public policy or computer science.

Kim Vo was selected December Student of the Month at Courtland High School.

Ethan Sielski, the son of John and Jenifer Sielski, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Ethan has served as class treasurer all four years of high school. He has been a member of Interact Club for three years and served as secretary during his junior year. He is a member of the National Honor Society who has earned various academic awards along with being chosen as the recipient of the Superintendent’s Award. Ethan has run cross-country for two years and is looking forward to his third season as goalie for the varsity lacrosse team this spring. He also enjoys playing goalie for various roller hockey teams year-round and has served as an assistant coach for the 10U roller hockey league. Ethan is a teacher’s assistant for the Drama department, actively involved in the Drama Club, and was the stage manager for the 2022 fall production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” Ethan worships at River Club Church with his family and has become an active member of the youth group at Stafford Crossing Community Church. He will spend a week serving with a mission team to Mexico after graduation. Ethan plans to study computer science at a four-year university.

Daejion Samuel, the son of Kerisha Samuel, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Daejion is a member of the varsity football and indoor track teams. He has received the Jacket Pride Award and Coaches’ Award for varsity football. He serves his community at Fredericksburg Area Food Bank and through his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Supply. Daejion plans to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in computer science.

Kyndal Jones, the daughter of Taryn Baskerville and Calvin Jones (Jocelyn Jones), is a senior at Massaponax High School. Kyndal has competed on the national level for track and field, and she has served as captain of the track and field team. She is one of six DECA members to advance to state level competition, and she has served as the vice president of hospitality for DECA. Kyndal organized Purposely Poetic, a poetry club. Her life experiences have also prompted her to be an advocate for women. Kyndal plans to pursue a nursing degree while running at the collegiate level. Kyndal plans to become a traveling midwife.

Clark Furlong is a senior at Mountain View High School. Clark is a member of the varsity swim team and has served as captain. Clark is a member of National Honor Society. Outside of school, Clark enjoys playing music with family and spending time with friends.

Caitlyn Helzer, the daughter of Chris and Cassandra Helzer, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Caitlyn is very involved with theater and Spanish class and is a member of Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica. Caitlyn has performed more than 300 hours of community service and volunteering in different roles both inside of school and outside through a local church. Caitlyn will study psychology and sociology in college and purse an interest in 2D animation.

Junior Bandama Bony, the son of Albert Bony and Therese Bony, is a senior at Stafford High School. Junior has been a cadet in the NJROTC program, on drill team, as captain of the academics team and as commanding officer of the Indians Company. He is a member of FCA and has attended Boys State. Junior has been a member of the indoor and outdoor track teams, serving as captain. He is an all-region indoor and outdoor track qualifier and an all-state indoor track qualifier. He has been named to honor roll all four years of high school. He is a member of Fusion Student Ministry at Stafford Crossing Community Church. Junior will attend a four-year university to major in electrical engineering then serve in the armed forces.

Valeria Argueta Ortiz was selected November Student of the Month at Courtland High School. Valeria has received an academic letter and an ESOL Outstanding Student Award. She can speak English with more fluidity which has helped her meet more people. Valeria is excited about the future and exploring college options.