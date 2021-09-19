Dog shot in Stafford after charging at deputies who were trying to assist a fallen man

A 32-year-old man and his dog both ended up dead following a medical emergency Saturday morning in the Widewater area, police.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Sandy Lane about 9:21 a.m. in response to a report that a man was unresponsive in a backyard. Deputies were unable to get close to the fallen man because of an aggressive dog that was apparently trying to protect its owner.

When the dog charged toward a deputy, Kimmitz said, the dog was shot and wounded. Animal control arrived and took the dog for treatment at a local animal hospital, but the decision was made that the dog had to be euthanized.

“The dog came at [the deputy] so fast there was not much else he could do,” Kimmitz said.

The man in the backyard was found to be deceased. Police did not release a cause of death, but said that no foul play is suspected.

