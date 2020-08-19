DONNIE JOHNSTON: It 's hard to understand why dogs act like they do

DOGS are not very smart.
My daughter has a dog that is part poodle and part Australian shepherd, and when I was visiting Sunday, I watched this critter do something I’ve never seen before. He was chasing a van.
I know, chasing cars is not unusual for a dog. There are two pups on my lane that just love to chase passing vehicles.
No one knows whether they are trying to prove they are faster than the cars or if they are trying to catch one and take it home. Of course, they could just think that cars are giant rabbits.
But my daughter’s dog chases parked cars, in particular the family van. If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t have believed it.
My son-in-law pulled the van into the driveway and got out and this crazy dog went wild, running up to the vehicle and barking like he had a possum treed. Then he would go under the van as if he was attacking the muffler or the tailpipe.
While the vehicle was moving, he had no interest in it. But when it stopped, he was ready to chew it up and spit it out.
My daughter then had to treat me to the whole show.
“Watch what he does when I open the tailgate.”
Again he went wild, jumping up at the door as it opened and again as it closed. And when it did close, this pooch again turned his attention to the underside of the van.
What was it about the undercarriage of that vehicle that so intrigued this dog? I first considered that the muffler or some other part might be emitting one of those high frequency sounds that drive dogs wild, but that wouldn’t happen when the engine was turned off.
The tailgate beeps when it raises and lowers, so that possibility still looms. But nothing under that van should emit a sound when the engine isn’t running. So what drives this dog crazy?
I once had an old farm truck that had a snake living in the door panel and I’ve heard of mice invading vehicles after kids dropped crumbs on the floor. With three children under 10, I’m sure there is plenty of food on the floor and under the seats.
But it's a little too hot for a mouse or a snake to live around the muffler or the tailpipe. I’ve racked my brain, but I still don’t have a clue what that dog is after.
Cats are smarter. They would never do that. A cat wouldn’t go snarling and meowing at the muffler or tailpipe of a van. A cat would have better sense.
But then I might want to reconsider that statement. As soon as I wrote the above paragraph, I remembered an incident that occurred many years ago.
I ran into a cousin outside the bakery one cold morning. We chatted for a few minutes and then I started walking up the street. When she made some final comment, I turned and something caught my eye.
There, under the radiator, was a dead cat.
“Do you know there is a dead cat hanging down under your car?” I asked.
“Yes,” she replied. “He was sitting under the radiator when I started the car and the fan got him. I wasn’t about to get him out and my dad was down at the barn and I was in a hurry, so I just left him. Dad will get him out when get home.”
I offered to remove the cat, but my cousin said just to leave him there.
Cats do that. When a car comes in on a cold night, they sometimes climb up onto that little platform under the radiator fan so the engine heat will keep them warm. When someone turns on the ignition and the fan starts turning, it is too late to jump down. So, yes, cats sometimes have a fascination with cars.
But they don’t chase them, and they don’t bark at the muffler, especially when the engine is turned off.
It was a crazy sight, a dog trying to attack the underside of a van. But then it is 2020 and all kinds of strange things are happening this year. Maybe the van has COVID and this is a COVID-sniffing dog.
Going back to cats, mine came to the door the other night after being gone for three days. He walked into the house, allowed me to pet him two or three times and then climbed up on the sofa and went to sleep as if nothing had happened.
Every time he goes off like that, I am sure the coyotes have eaten him. But just when I am about ready to give up, there he is looking happy and well fed.
Maybe he is eating the coyotes.
