DONNIE JOHNSTON: Some drifting thoughts for a snowy day (maybe)

HOW ABOUT A few dribs and drabs on a snowy day?
At least it is supposed to be a snowy day. You have to remember that this column is not live and was written a few hours ahead of time.
The weathermen
have been talking snow for almost a week now,
so unless their hot air has blown the flakes into the next state, you should be seeing white
as you read this.
Snow days are good days for soup and grilled cheese sandwiches or fried potatoes and Vienna sausages. Still, everybody has his favorite blizzard food. One friend just eats Rice Krispy treats all day long. To each his own.
I hope you filled your bird feeders. Songbirds have a hard time finding food in heavy snow (assuming it will be heavy). I seem to be in a constant battle with crows and squirrels that raid my feeders. Squirrels can sense a bird feeder a mile away.
Bears are a bird feeder nuisance in the fall, but right now most bruins are tucked away in some briar patch or under some rock catching 40 winks. In this area, they don’t hibernate in caves because there are no caves. They just find a somewhat sheltered place to take a snooze and sleep for a few days at a time.
Only a few skunks have ventured out from their dens, which tends to confirm my belief that winter has a ways to go and will last well into March. No early spring this year.
This is the time of year when you see hawks on electric lines and poles. I’m not sure why that is, but it is a fact. At no other time of year do hawks—from chicken hawks to sparrow hawks—just sit up on those lines along highways.
In February and early March, however, you can always find them perched up there on those wires watching for the movement of a mouse in the grass along the roads. This is nesting time, so maybe the males are looking for food while the females sit on eggs.
Whatever the reason, if you look for them, you will see hawks on power lines for the next few weeks.
Let’s move on.
Sheep are as wooly as they can be this time of year, and for obvious reasons. Shearing time comes in late spring.
If you think sheep farmers are making a fortune, think again. I talked to a friend the other day who told me that last spring it cost him about $250 to have his sheep sheared, there are only a few specialists who do the job.
He ended up with about 200 pounds of wool that he sold for a total of $3.50. That’s right! An entire crop of wool sold for 3 dollars and 50 cents. That’s less than 2 cents per pound.
That’s why it’s more profitable for farmers to sell their land and allow developers to grow houses instead.
Let’s go from sheep to the COVID-19 vaccine (I told you this would be a random column).
Since they were developed, there have been all sorts of crazy rumors about these vaccines. Some people even claim that the government is placing microchips in them so Washington can track your whereabouts, which of course is nuts.
Now folks are saying that people who have had plastic surgery are at risk because the vaccine causes the immune system to attack facial fillers associated with cosmetic reconstruction. There may be some truth to that.
It may cause a little swelling, according to the FDA. That’s got to upset a lot of people in Hollywood. If Kenny Rogers was still alive, he might really have a problem.
That news might also give Dolly Parton cause to worry. Those who have had a lot of work done might end up looking like something from a 1950s sci-fi movie.
Oh, well!
Let’s end with baseball, which is about to begin spring training, at least theoretically.
There is still no designated hitter in the National League, but seven-inning doubleheaders (like high school) and extra innings starting with a runner on second base are back. Yea for the first, but even the cardboard fans are booing the last two.
The powers that be are determined to ruin the game. Baseball may never recover from COVID.
