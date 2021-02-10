DONNIE JOHNSTON: Some drifting thoughts for a snowy day (maybe)

This is the time of year when you see hawks on electric lines and poles. I’m not sure why that is, but it is a fact. At no other time of year do hawks—from chicken hawks to sparrow hawks—just sit up on those lines along highways.

In February and early March, however, you can always find them perched up there on those wires watching for the movement of a mouse in the grass along the roads. This is nesting time, so maybe the males are looking for food while the females sit on eggs.

Whatever the reason, if you look for them, you will see hawks on power lines for the next few weeks.

Let’s move on.

Sheep are as wooly as they can be this time of year, and for obvious reasons. Shearing time comes in late spring.

If you think sheep farmers are making a fortune, think again. I talked to a friend the other day who told me that last spring it cost him about $250 to have his sheep sheared, there are only a few specialists who do the job.

He ended up with about 200 pounds of wool that he sold for a total of $3.50. That’s right! An entire crop of wool sold for 3 dollars and 50 cents. That’s less than 2 cents per pound.